Lorain councilman to deliver supplies to Hurricane Harvey victims in Houston

A Lorain councilman has been collecting supplies for nearly a week to deliver and donate to the Texan victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Councilman Angel Arroyo, Jr., along with help from a friend, filled a large moving truck full of water, non-perishable foods, cleaning supplies, diapers, gas cards, medical supplies, and more.

Councilman Angel Arroyo Jr. & his buddy are leaving for #Houston with this truck- filled with supplies for #HarveyRelief @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/j9k7mChnxZ — Alyson Bruner (@AlysonBruner) September 4, 2017

The two set up drop sites last Tuesday, and departed from Northeast Ohio Monday morning. They will be driving the truck down themselves to deliver supplies to the Houston community.

This is not the first time that Councilman Arroyo has helped areas impacted by natural disasters. In the past, he traveled to help with relief efforts after Hurricane Katrina and Hurricane Sandy

"It touches me because I've seen what mother nature can do to a community, especially if they're not prepared and how much they need and how much supplies they need. This isn't just gonna be a one-time trip. This is gonna be trips and trips and trips from people all around the country," he said.

