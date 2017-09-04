Jerry Springer leads Cleveland Labor Day rally to support unions, minimum wage increase

Jerry Springer, the former Ohio politician and popular talk show host, appeared at a Labor Day rally in Cleveland to show support for labor unions and a minimum wage increase.

Monday morning's rally was meant to highlight the importance of the work force and how they are impacted by anti-worker politicians that are against increasing the minimum wage in Ohio. Fittingly, the march and rally comes on Labor Day, which is a national holiday that honors the men and women who labored to build the country.

Supporters at the rally are asking elected leaders and potential candidates to stand with the working people, raise wages, and support the right for workers to join unions.

Springer's appearance at the rally raised some intrigue. Recent reports have surfaced that Springer is considering a run for Ohio governor in 2018. During Monday's rally, Springer said he is thinking about campaigning, but he was not ready to officially announce.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.