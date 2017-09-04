Ashtabula APL searching for owner of sick, abandoned dog

The Ashtabula APL is searching for the owner of this dog (Source: Ashtabula Animal Protective League)

The Ashtabula Animal Protective League is searching for the owner of an emaciated dog that was abandoned at the kennel over the weekend.

Officials from the Ashtabula APL said the dog was left outside in their outdoor kennel on Sunday morning.

The female dog is extremely skinny and an Ashtabula APL worker said that she is in "very poor condition."

If you know who owns the dog, please contact the Ashtabula Animal Protective League at 440-224-1222.

