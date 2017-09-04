Man shot 5 times outside a Cleveland store, police search for suspects

A man was shot 5 times on Clark Avenue in Cleveland (Source: WOIO)

Cleveland police are searching for two individuals that fatally shot a man several times outside of a storefront Monday morning.

According to police, officers responded to the 4700 block of Clark Avenue just before 11 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police found a 27-year-old man suffering from five gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to MetroHealth Hospital by paramedics Police say the man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say the two suspects fled the scene in a Cadillac, but could not provide any additional suspect descriptions.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.