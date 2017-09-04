Cleveland Browns name 5 captains at start of 2017 NFL season

Christian Kirksey has been named one of this year's captains for the Browns (Source: Cleveland Browns)

The Cleveland Browns have named five players as team captains for the start of the 2017 NFL season, including Joe Thomas and Jamie Collins.

The team's announcement came Monday afternoon, just six days before the team's regular season opener against rival Pittsburgh Steelers.

Joe Thomas - The 11-year veteran offensive lineman has played for the Browns his entire career. He was selected to the Pro Bowl in each of his first 10 seasons.

The 11-year veteran offensive lineman has played for the Browns his entire career. He was selected to the Pro Bowl in each of his first 10 seasons. Christian Kirksey - Kirksey is a starting linebacker for the Browns. He was drafted by Cleveland in 2014 and is entering his fourth season with the Browns.

Kirksey is a starting linebacker for the Browns. He was drafted by Cleveland in 2014 and is entering his fourth season with the Browns. Jamie Collins - Collins came to Cleveland via trade from the New England Patriots in 2016. He was drafted in 2013 and is a Pro Bowl linebacker, and All-Pro honoree, and a Super Bowl champion.

Collins came to Cleveland via trade from the New England Patriots in 2016. He was drafted in 2013 and is a Pro Bowl linebacker, and All-Pro honoree, and a Super Bowl champion. Jamar Taylor - The starting cornerback was drafted in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft by Miami and was traded to Cleveland in 2016.

The starting cornerback was drafted in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft by Miami and was traded to Cleveland in 2016. Britton Colquitt - Colquitt is entering his eighth season in the NFL as punter. He joined the Browns at the start of the 2016 NFL season.

The Browns face the Steelers on Sunday, Sept. 10 in Cleveland at 1 p.m.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.