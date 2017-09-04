Cleveland Browns name 5 captains at start of 2017 NFL season

The Cleveland Browns have named five players as team captains for the start of the 2017 NFL season, including Joe Thomas and Jamie Collins.
The team's announcement came Monday afternoon, just six days before the team's regular season opener against rival Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Browns face the Steelers on Sunday, Sept. 10 in Cleveland at 1 p.m.
