Akron jail inmate dies after altercation with deputies

AKRON, Ohio (AP) - An investigation is underway after an Ohio jail inmate died following an altercation with sheriff's deputies.
The Summit County Medical Examiner says inmate Anthony Jones died Saturday night. The 36-year-old Jones was hospitalized after the Friday morning incident in a secure part of the county jail.
Bill Holland, spokesman for the Summit County Sheriff's Office, tells the Akron Beacon Journal (http://bit.ly/2gEiN5W ) two deputies sustained minor injuries.
The paper says Jones was arrested Aug. 7 in Akron on eight charges, six of which involved the illegal handling of weapons or firearms.
Jones was accused of firing a gun into two Akron homes.
Information from: Akron Beacon Journal, http://www.ohio.com
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
1717 E. 12th Street
Cleveland, OH 44114
(216) 771-1943
publicfile@woio.com
(216) 367-7535EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.