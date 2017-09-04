Vandals damage property at Geauga County baseball field

Deputies say more than $1000 worth of damage was done to property at a Geauga County baseball field.

The property is owned by Ledgemont Youth Baseball and the field is at 6900 Madison Road in Thompson.

Officials say sometime between the evening of 9/2 and the morning of 9/3, the suspects broke into a shed, threw out two refrigerators and other items and also flipped over the bleachers.

If you have any information on who caused the damage, please contact Geauga County Sheriff deputies.

