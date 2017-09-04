Cleveland Food Bank supporting Hurricane Harvey survivors

In two days, from 6 am to 8 pm, the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, in coordination with Feeding America, will host a food and supply drive at 15500 S. Waterloo Road. Food and supplies collected during the drive will be shipped to Texas to aid relief efforts.

The following items are needed and can be dropped off all day Wednesday, September 6:

Canned ready-to-eat items with pull tops: vegetables, fruit

Protein in pouches or pull-top cans: tuna, beef stew, chili, canned chicken

Peanut butter

Snacks: granola bars, breakfast bars, etc.

Paper goods

Diapers

Cleaning supplies: mops, mop buckets, brooms, bleach wipes, bleach, garbage bags, bug spray

Essential personal hygiene items

Feeding America and Feeding Texas have requested that no make-up clothing, nonessential, or non-requested items be donated.

For questions, large donation amounts, or to donate outside of September 6, please contact Alyssa Giannirakis at 216.738.2140. For information on volunteering during the food and supply drive, please contact Al Fratus at 216.738.2053.

Hurricane Harvey has affected numerous Feeding America member food banks, including the Houston Food Bank, Food Bank of the Golden Crescent, and the Food Bank of Corpus Christi. Beyond damage to the facilities, some of these food bank's staff members are personally grappling with the effects of Harvey. As of Thursday, August 31, all Food Banks were at least partially operational and are assessing damage while operating relief programs.

Disaster efforts are being coordinated throughout Texas at more than six state food banks. Beyond food and supply relief, the Greater Cleveland Food Bank is standing by and will answer Feeding America requests for support, which may include additional supplies and staff time.

