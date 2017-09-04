Browns player who knelt during National Anthem, coach respond to Police Union decision to not hold flag

Nearly a dozen Browns players knelt during the anthem before a preseason home game in August, 2017. (Source: WOIO)

Over the weekend, Cleveland Police Patrolmen's Association President Steve Loomis announced that Cleveland Police would not be holding the flag during the opening ceremony before this Sunday's first regular season game.

It doesn't matter what Cleveland Browns post on Facebook, all comments are about kneeling during National Anthem

Loomis released a statement saying in part:

"I was disappointed in the ignorance of the Browns players (especially in Isiah Crowell AGAIN) in taking a knee during the National Anthem. We decided to pull out of the event after we learned the Browns management 'supports their players freedom of expression' and that management and their coach knew of and apparently condoned this despicable display. We decided we will not support the hypocrisy of the Browns management and some of its obviously oppressed millionaire players."

Browns Defensive Back Jamar Taylor was one of the players who knelt at the preseason game. He says the police have the right to do what they want to do. As for Loomis's comments:

"I don't pay attention to any of this stuff - ever. Football and my wife - that's it," said Taylor.

Browns Head Coach Hue Jackson said he understood the police union decision.

"I respect that. I have great respect for our police. We have great relationships with them. They are entitled to say what they feel, just like I've always said about our players. They are entitled to say what they feel, and I respect that. I get it," said Jackson.

Meanwhile Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams says not all Cleveland Police feel the way the Union President does - saying in a statement:

"Who are we kidding?! We are CLEVELAND!! And we stay strong together. We stand together."

Northeast Ohio veteran says he fought for the Cleveland Browns' right

A Cleveland Browns Spokesperson said that based on the statement the chief released, they expect that there will be officers who decide to participate on Sunday and hold the flag.

Nearly a dozen Browns players knelt during the anthem before a preseason home game last month, angering the unions.

The Browns' protests are part of a social-consciousness movement.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.