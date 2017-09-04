Police: Ride operator arrested at Youngstown-area fair for groping teen girl

Brandon Walsh, 30, was charged with criminal solicitation of a minor after being arrested by U.S. Marshals at the Canfield Fair. (Source: Mahoning County Jail)

Jose Eduardo Moreno-Benites was arrested Saturday at the Canfield Fair for allegedly groping a teen girl. (Source: Mahoning County Sheriff's Department)

Police have arrested yet another ride operator at the Canfield Fair, just outside of Youngstown, after he was accused of groping a teen girl.

Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene said Jose Eduardo Moreno-Benites was charged with sexual imposition on Saturday following the incident, according to WKBN 27.

Moreno-Benites works for Bates Brothers Amusement, which posted his bail and allowed him to return for work at the fair on Sunday. When fair officials discovered he was back, they ejected him and banned him from coming back.

The Canfield Fair Board reported every ride operator must undergo a sexual predator criminal background check.

Last Thursday, U.S. Marshals hunted down a suspected sex offender, who was operating a kiddie ride at the fair.

Brandon Walsh, 30, was wanted in South Carolina on a criminal solicitation of a minor charge.

Walsh allegedly messaged a 13-year-old girl on Facebook, requested nude pictures and asked to meet her for sex.

The sheriff in Richland County, South Carolina said Walsh used fake Facebook profiles to contact teen girls between the ages of 13 and 16, then threatened the victims who refused to send him more nude photos, saying he would post the ones of them he already had.

Investigators reported the alleged threats and blackmail had been going on from the end of 2016 through August 2017 at his South Carolina home.

