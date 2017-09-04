2 teens rushed to the hospital in Labor Day shooting

Two Cleveland teens were injured Monday in a double shooting.

The victims, 16 and 17-years-old, were shot at W. 28th and Washington Street.

Both victims were taken to MetroHealth.

Their conditions are not known and police are looking for the shooter(s).

If you have any information give police a call.

