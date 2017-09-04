Cleveland Browns acquire 360-pound OL rookie from Indianapolis Colts

The Cleveland Browns have claimed offensive lineman Zach Banner from Indianapolis.

To make room on the roster, the team placed OL Rod Johnson (knee) on injured reserve. The club also signed linebacker B.J. Bello and OL Travis Averill to the practice squad and released defensive back Ed Reynolds II from injured reserve, according to Browns spokesman Dan Murphy.

Banner is a 6-8, 360-pound rookie out of Southern California. He was selected by the Colts in the fourth round of the draft. He started 38 of his 40 career games for the Trojans. He is a native of Puyallup, Wash.

Johnson, a fifth-round pick this year, injured his knee during the Browns’ preseason finale last Thursday.

A 2017 undrafted free agent out of Boise State, Averill spent all of this preseason with the Atlanta Falcons before being waived on Sept. 1. Averill, 6-3, 295 pounds, started 38 of 40 games over his final three collegiate seasons and received All-Mountain West first-team honors as a senior in 2016. He is a native of Anaheim, Calif.

Bello, also a 2017 undrafted free agent, was a member of the Browns this preseason and was waived during final roster cuts. The 6-2, 229-pound defender started 11 of 12 games at Illinois State, recording 67 total tackles, six sacks and two forced fumbles.

The Browns’ practice squad currently stands at six members.

