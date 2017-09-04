Lake Erie rescue underway in Bratenahl; U.S. Coast Guard on scene

The U.S. Coast Guard has responded to Bratenahl after a woman called 9-1-1 to report her father had been hit by a large wave in Lake Erie.

According to the caller, the man was swimming when he was hit by the wave and she didn't see him resurface.

The Cleveland Fire Department was on-scene searching for the man, off Shoreby Drive, but has since pulled out of the rescue effort.

The coast guard is continuing its search, yet plans for a helicopter operation have been disrupted by the weather.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.