Cleveland Police: Man shot in the face rushed to MetroHealth hos - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Police: Man shot in the face rushed to MetroHealth hospital

Posted by John Deike, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Cleveland Police say a man was taken to MetroHealth hospital after being shot in the face Monday night.

The shooting occurred at West 48th Street and Lorain Road.

Police have no further details at this time, but return to Cleveland 19 for updates on this developing story.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly