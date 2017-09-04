Cleveland Catholic Diocese set to install Bishop Nelson Perez Tuesday

Nelson Perez, Cleveland's new bishop, will be installed as the church leader on Tuesday. (Source: WOIO)

Tuesday the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland welcomes a new bishop.

Father Nelson Perez will be installed as the eleventh bishop of Cleveland.

Ahead of the mass, vespers -- which are evening prayers -- were held at Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist.

"There's just such a presence of Christ in there and I think Bishop Perez is going to bring that to our diocese even more, so we're looking forward to having him," said Parishioner Cathie Matuch.

Monday evening, pews were full of people who came to hear their soon-to-be bishop speak.

"How do miracles happen? Because we encounter Christ," said Bishop Perez to the crowd.

"I loved the message of the bishop of compassion and joyfulness and concern for one another," said Sister Rita Mary Harwood.

Sister Harwood said Bishop Perez gives her hope for the future.

"Sometimes we live in our own little world and feel kind of separated and isolated. It's events like this that bring us together and we realize we're much closer and much more unified than we might realize," said Sister Harwood.

Bishop Perez will be the first Hispanic bishop to serve Cleveland.

"When he started talking in Spanish we felt complete. We felt like everything just came together. I don't know how to express that," said Parishioner Luc Delgado.

Bishop Perez is also the first bishop chosen to serve the city by Pope Francis. Many have said Bishop Perez shares the Pope's modern values.

"Personable, approachable, someone we don't need to hesitate to speak to and look to for leadership," said Parishioner Gayle Mastrangelo.

He's the new leader of the diocese, who has said he's excited to begin his new ministry and lead and serve Cleveland Catholics.

"You will not be disappointed. Amen. Amen," said Bishop Perez.

Bishop Perez will take the seat of Bishop Richard Lennon, who retired in December.

Tuesday's mass for Bishop Perez's installation is at 1:30. It is invitation-only.

