Local 'DREAMers' in limbo as Trump plans to end DACA immigration program

Morelo says the United States is his home. (Source: WOIO)

Luis Morelo, 21, has lived in the United States since he was three years old. (Source: WOIO)

President Trump is expected to announce he will end a federal program on Tuesday that allows children who came to the United States illegally a temporary right to live, work or go to school here, without fear of being deported.

It's call DACA, the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals.

To be eligible, a person must have come to the U.S. before the age of 16 and lived here since June 15, 2007.

While it's not a path to citizenship, nearly 800,000 people have been given protection in the five years the program has been in existence.

Some of them, called DREAMers, live right here in Northeast Ohio.

Cleveland19 spoke with a man who has a young daughter and can't imagine leaving her or his entire life here behind.

21-year-old Luis Morelo is a DREAMer.

“I've lived here in Painesville for 18 years, since I was three years old,” he said.

He was born in Mexico, but the only life he remembers is here in the United States.

“English is pretty much my first language. Even though I do speak Spanish, I don't feel like Spanish is my first language anymore,” Morelo said.

Morelo had no control over how he got here.

“DACA pretty much just helps out the children who came here without a choice. This is not our fault that we are here, we've been here from such a young age,” he said.

Over the years, he got his education, a job, had a child and just bought a house all in Northeast Ohio.

“Without DACA, I'll lose everything. I won't be able to hold down a job, I won't be able to support my daughter, I won't be able to make payments on my home,” Morelo said.

Morelo and others Dreamers had to pass a thorough criminal background check, allowing them to get a driver’s license, apply to college and legally get jobs.

DACA has given Morelo a chance at the American Dream.

And that's what he wants for his four-year-old daughter too.

“It's really important for me to stay here by her side, because I want to see her grow up. I want to see her turn into the great woman that I know she will turn into,” he said.

There could be a delay in ending DACA, allowing Congress time to pass legislation that could let DREAMers stay in the country.

Morelo is hopeful a compromise can be reached, for his future and the future of other DREAMers.

“All we want is to have an education, have a good job, and just live our lives here peacefully,” he said.

Luis Morelo and about nine other DREAMers and activists are heading to Washington D.C. on a bus Monday night as a part of HOLA Ohio to show their support for DACA on Tuesday during the President's announcement.

Governor John Kasich tweeted on Monday: "POTUS needs to give Dreamers certainty that USA is home."

Those in favor of getting rid of DACA say it's unlawful and allows dreamers to legally work without authorization from congress.

Cleveland19 checked with several Ohio Republicans for their reaction to the expected repeal of the law, but they aren't commenting.

