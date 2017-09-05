Ohio Task Force 1 heads home from Texas while Hurricane Irma looms in the Atlantic

The Ohio Task Force 1 team training with the Ohio National Guard while in Texas (Source: Facebook)

After more than a week in Texas helping the victims devastated by Hurricane Harvey, Euclid firefighter Capt. Chris Caimi and the rest of Ohio Task Force 1 have been give the green light to return home.

News that the team is returning to Ohio was announced on Monday. They are expected to arrive back to the Ohio Task Force 1 headquarters Tuesday night.

A Facebook post made Monday afternoon said that Ohio Task Force 1 and the rest of the FEMA search and rescue teams are "keeping an eye on Hurricane Irma and making contingency plans."

The team departed for Texas on Aug. 25 and immediately rescued 10 people from rising flood waters in the Houston area. During their time in Texas, the team members performed countless high-water rescues, and reportedly saved hundreds of people during the emergency missions.

Their initial focus was to evacuate residents from damaged or flooded homes, but later transitioned rescue operations to recovery and structural assessment functions.

People have been taking to social media to thank the Ohio Task Force 1 team and to show their gratitude for the work done while in Texas.

The Ohio Task Force 1 team consists of 12 paid personnel and over 200 volunteer team members. Their next mission could be dependent on the path that strengthening Hurricane Irma takes. As of Tuesday morning, the storm is taking aim at the Caribbean islands.

