Catholic Diocese of Cleveland welcomes Pope-appointed Bishop Nelson Perez

Nelson Perez, Cleveland's new bishop, will be installed as the church leader on Tuesday. (Source: WOIO)

History will be made Tuesday for the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland. A new bishop will take over as the leader of nearly 700,000 Catholics.

Bishop Nelson Perez was born in Miami, Fla. and was raised in New Jersey. He comes to Cleveland from his most recent assignment as an auxiliary bishop in New York. Bishop Perez is fluent in Spanish and will become the Cleveland Diocese's first Latino bishop.

"One of the things for me is to be a bridge builder and to be joyful because I think there's a lot of things to be joyful about," the future bishop said.

Parishioners and local religious figures are optimistic about Bishop Perez's installment.

"I loved the message of the bishop of compassion and joyfulness and concern for one another," said Sister Rita Mary Harwood.

The Catholic Diocese of Cleveland is made up of approximately 700,000 Catholics in eight different counties in Northeast Ohio.

Tuesday's mass for Bishop Perez's installation is at 1:30 p.m.

