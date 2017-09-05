Trees downed, homes damaged by 'possible tornado' in Richland and Crawford counties

The National Weather Service said a "possible tornado" caused extensive damage late Monday night in parts of Richland and Crawford counties.

According to the Cleveland NWS, the severe weather moved along Hook Road in Richland County near Crawford County line at around 10:30 p.m. Monday. The wide-spread damage includes downed trees and damaged homes and barns.

Crawford County officials say there were numerous structures damaged in North Robinson, including trees and utility poles ripped from the ground.

As of 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, there were approximately 1,268 residents without power in Richland County. In Crawford County, only 136 residents were still without electricity.

There have been no civilian injuries reported as a result of the severe weather, despite there being no official tornado warnings issued from the National Weather Service.

