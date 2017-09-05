Second day of Coast Guard search resumes for missing swimmer in Lake Erie

The U.S. Coast Guard resumed their search early Tuesday morning in Lake Erie for a missing swimmer off the coast near Bratenahl.

The severe weather hindered Monday's search and the Coast Guard was not able to utilize all of their resources, but a helicopter launched Tuesday to assist with the second day of searching.

Members of the Cleveland Fire Department and the Coast Guard responded to Bratenahl early Monday evening after a woman called 911 to report her father was hit by a large wave in Lake Erie. The woman told emergency officials that the man was swimming near a boat when he was hit but she did not see him resurface.

Crews were not able to successfully find the man during the search Monday night and are continuing to take another look in the area Tuesday morning now that the weather has cleared.

