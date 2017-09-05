Wildfires to the west can change the color of Ohio skies

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

You may have heard about the wildfires currently raging in the Pacific Northwest and Canada. Did you know that smoke from those distant western fires can actually impact the color of our skies?

(No, I'm not crazy! It's true.)

If you look outside this morning, it's a bit hazy. That haze is courtesy of said wildfire smoke.

This is a map from our friends at NOAA. It was generated on Monday.

See how the brown shade encompasses portions of the Northwest, east to Ohio, Pennsylvania, and New York? There's your smoke.

This smoke drifts across the continental United States on upper level winds. It's not going to impact our air quality, so you don't need to worry about that. Our air quality is excellent today. Here's a shot of today's air quality index.

While that far off smoke will not cause any major problems for us, it can create somewhat hazy conditions.

Wildfire smoke from faraway blazes can also make for brilliant sunrises and sunsets. You'll want to keep an eye to the sky this evening. The official sunset time for Cleveland is 7:53 p.m.

So, is this smoke something you might actually SMELL? It's possible. We do not have any viewer reports of this right now. I didn't smell it either. I placed a call to our colleagues at the National Weather Service in Cleveland, and spoke briefly with staff meteorologist Zach Sefcovic. He didn't smell it either, but over the coming days, it wouldn't surprise me if you did smell it briefly.

The smoke can also be pulled into thunderstorms, creating a smoky smell during and after the rain.

