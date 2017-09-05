Meet 'Zawadi', new name for baby giraffe at Cleveland zoo

The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo has named its new baby giraffe.

The African Masai giraffe will be called Zawadi, meaning "gift" in his native country.

The giraffe, born Aug. 6, has gained more than 50 pounds since birth and grown about a foot.

The zoo's giraffe-naming contest raised more than $2,300 in support of the Future for Wildlife Fund. The fund helps protect endangered giraffe populations by addressing poaching and snaring and supporting wildlife translocation and research.

The global giraffe population stands at fewer than 80,000, with numbers plummeting by 40 percent across Africa over the past 15 years.

Other choices for names included:

• Ogbonna -- meaning image of his father

• Abidemi -- meaning born during father's absence

• Ikenna -- meaning father's power

• Zawadi -- meaning gift

Visitors cast their votes through Labor Day, with the winning name being announced Tuesday.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.