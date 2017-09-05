What is DACA and if repealed, who would be impacted?

With President Donald Trump hinting at his next major policy move on Twitter many are wondering what is DACA and who does it impact?

Congress, get ready to do your job - DACA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2017

According to the office of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) is an program initiated by President Barack Obama's administration on June 15, 2012.

The program is aimed at protecting undocumented immigrants who were brought into the country as children. This group is being referred to as "Dreamers." It's estimated that 800,000 illegal immigrants are currently enrolled in the program that is only five years old.

According to the rules of DACA if a person was brought into the country illegally as a child, and meets several requirements, they can request a deferment of two years to keep from being deported, which is then subject to renewal.

A Dreamer, if approved, would also be eligible for a work permit.

Here is who is eligible to apply for DACA:

Came to the US before their sixteenth birthday

You have continuously lived int he US since June 15, 2007

You were under the age of 31 as of June 15, 2012

Entered illegally before June 15, 2012

You lawful immigration status expired before June 15, 2012

You are currently in school, or high school grad, or GED,

Honorably discharged veteran from the US Armed Forces

Never convicted of a felony, significant misdemeanor, 3 misdemeanor

Do not pose threat to national or public safety

In the US making case against deportation on June 15, 2012

On the campaign trail then candidate Trump said he would remove DACA completely but its expected Trump will allow for a six month delay for Congress to with with a new plan.

Tuesday morning Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced "DACA is being rescinded."

He said Obama over-reached powers of the president by allowing a blanket exception for a certain population of people here illegally. He intends on rolling back the program over a number of months in order to allow Congress to come up with a different option.

