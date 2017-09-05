WATCH LIVE: Bishop Nelson Perez to be installed as 11th bishop of Cleveland

Bishop Nelson Perez will be installed as the eleventh bishop of the Diocese of Cleveland at a ceremony Tuesday afternoon at St. John Cathedral in downtown Cleveland.

Catholic Diocese of Cleveland welcomes Pope-appointed Bishop Nelson Perez

Perez replaces Bishop Richard Lennon, who retired in December due to health concerns.

Perez has served in recent years as auxiliary bishop in the Diocese of Rockville Center in New York.

He is the first Hispanic bishop of the Diocese and is a man often described as joyful. He flashes a quick smile and seems like a good listener. He was born to

parents who fled Cuba and spent his early years in Miami before the family moved to an area outside New York City.

He frequently speaks of the joy of the gospel, believing that the joy is where human beings gather strength for the difficult times. He served most of his ministry in the Diocese of Philadelphia before his appointment in Rockville Center.

He is an avid scuba diver who enjoys sports.

