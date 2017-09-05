2 kittens found dumped in barrel at a school need Furever homes: Cleveland APL Pet of the Week

Tisha is available at the Cleveland APL.

Tyrell is available for adoption at the Cleveland APL.

The Cleveland Animal Protective League has teamed up with Cleveland 19's Chief Meteorologist Jason Nicholas to find a home for one special dog or cat every Tuesday.

Watch the segment in the 4 p.m. show every Tuesday on Cleveland 19 News and like the Cleveland 19 News Facebook page for live videos with the pet.

Today the APL is bringing two kittens -- Tyrell and Tisha. They were found dumped in a barrel at a school yard.

"Our team picked them up, they grew big and healthy in a foster home and now they’re ready for adoption," the APL said.

Inaugural Cleveland APL DAWG Walk at FirstEnergy Stadium – Saturday, Oct.14 , 2017 (9 a.m. – noon)

Join the Cleveland APL and Cleveland Browns for the Inaugural Cleveland APL Dawg Walk at FirstEnergy Stadium, home of the Cleveland Browns, on Saturday, Oct. 14.

Bring your dog(s) to FirstEnergy Stadium any time from 9 a.m.-noon on Saturday, Oct. 14, to walk the Main Concourse during this rain or shine event.

Dogs and their families will walk the concourse, check out local vendors and even take a photo on the field! With a purchase of a “human” ticket to the Cleveland APL Dawg Walk, you will also receive a complimentary ticket to the 2017 Cleveland Browns Home Game versus the Baltimore Ravens on Dec. 17.

Print your confirmation email as proof of purchase.

Free parking will be available at the North Coast Parking Lot on the day of the event for anyone who purchased a ticket online. Must have proof of purchase to park on-site.

Everyone entering the stadium will sign an event waiver the day of the event.

All dogs entering the stadium must have current rabies vaccination.

Potty Places and Hydration Stations will be available on-site for pets.

A list of adoptable pets at the Cleveland APL is always available to view on the organization's website.

Location

1729 Willey Ave.

Cleveland, Ohio 44113

Hours

Monday-Friday: 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: Noon to 4 p.m.

The shelter is closed on New Year’s Day, Easter Sunday, Memorial Day, Fourth of July, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.

Those who would like to make a donation to the Cleveland APL can click here.

The segment is sponsored by the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District's PUP (pick up poop) program:

Did you know dog droppings can impact our groundwater, streams, and lake? When it rains, bacteria from doggie doo can soak into groundwater, or be carried by rainwater to storm sewers which carry the flow to nearby streams. In both cases, the water is not treated at a wastewater treatment plant, and that's not good for the environment.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.