1 dead in double Labor Day shooting

Police are investigating a double shooting that left one person dead Monday night.

The Labor Day shooting took place around 11 p.m. When officers arrived on Finn and Otakar, they found two victims and one had already died.

According to investigators, before the shooting, both victims and another man were riding in the area of E. 55 and Broadway Avenue when the front seat passenger got into an argument with man standing on a corner in the 4100 block of Meade Court. During the argument, the unknown suspect began shooting at the vehicle.

The passenger was killed and 20-year-old Norman Ross, who was in the back seat, was hit in the shoulder. The driver, Denzel Washington, 23, was not injured.

Ross is recovering at MetroHealth Medical Center.

The shooting remains under investigation. If you have any information give them a call.

