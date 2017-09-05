Anticipation is heating up for downtown's Cleveland Eats Culinary Festival

There's a new food festival coming to downtown Cleveland.

The inaugural Cleveland Eats Tri-C Culinary Festival will take place at Mall B next weekend.

It's a chef-driven food event featuring the best of Cleveland's exploding culinary scene. Tri-C's Hospitality Management Center is spearheading the event, along with a council of 16 influential local chefs.

They'll have a culinary village featuring 30 Cleveland-area restaurants, preparing small plates for $5, plus culinary demonstrations all day, and live music on a separate stage. The event will conclude with a fireworks display. They expect about 15,000 foodies to come, eat and learn.

Michael Huff, Tri-C's dean of hospitality management says it's finally the right time for Cleveland to host a citywide festival like this.

"In this last 10-15 years, the rise of the culinary scene has been amazing. And there are a number of downtown chefs that are regionally and nationally recognized now, along with the number of people living downtown. The vibrancy of downtown is ripe," Huff said.

The event starts on September 15 and will run from 4 to 9 p.m. That portion of the event is free, with food trucks and music. And culinary students will be attempting to break a world record for the largest pierogi, at 145 pounds.

Saturday will mark the main event, which kicks off at noon. Admission is only $5, kids are free. It goes until 10 p.m.

There will also be craft beer vendors for those who appreciate great local brew made in Cleveland.

