Coast Guard search Lake Erie after swimmer goes missing

CLEVELAND (AP) - The Coast Guard is searching for a man who went missing Monday while swimming in Lake Erie near Cleveland.

A woman called the joint rescue coordination center in Cleveland at about 7:30 p.m. Monday to report that her father, of Bratenahl, appeared to be drowning. She said he had been swimming in the water near a boat when he was hit by a large wave and did not resurface.

Crews remains on the scene Tuesday, where a helicopter delayed by weather was expected to join the efforts.

