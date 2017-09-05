With a second major hurricane heading toward the United States people are beginning to prepare, but what should be in your emergency preparedness kit?

This isn't just about being ready for a hurricane. The American Red Cross has guidelines on a minimum for any kit that can be used at home or taken with you if you should need to evacuate. This is a kit that applies not only to people facing hurricanes but any storm that can cause major power and water outages.

On Tuesday morning there were major lines at Costcos in Florida as they prepare for the possibility that Hurricane Irma track towards them. By having a kit ahead of time you won't put yourself in a position of getting shut out because of a rush to buy certain items.

Here is what the Red Cross recommends at a minimum you have ready to go at all times:

Water: one gallon per person, per day (3-day supply for evacuation, 2-week supply for home)

Food: non-perishable, easy-to-prepare items (3-day supply for evacuation, 2-week supply for home).

Flashlight

Battery-powered or hand-crank radio (NOAA Weather Radio, if possible)

Extra batteries

First aid kit

Medications (7-day supply) and medical items

Multi-purpose tool

Sanitation and personal hygiene items

Copies of personal documents (medication list and pertinent medical information, proof of address, deed/lease to home, passports, birth certificates, insurance policies)

Cell phone with chargers

Family and emergency contact information

Extra cash

Emergency blanket

Map(s) of the area

If you can, here are the items the Red Cross recommends for an expanded emergency kit:

Whistle

N95 or surgical masks

Matches

Rain gear

Towels

Work gloves

Tools/supplies for securing your home

Extra clothing, hat and sturdy shoes

Plastic sheeting

Duct tape

Scissors

Household liquid bleach

Entertainment items

Blankets or sleeping bags

