Man killed in officer-involved shooting identified

A Stow police officer shot and killed a man in front of an Akron homeless shelter after a disturbance late Sunday night.

Police have identified the man killed as William Porubsky, 30.

According to the Stow Police Department, officers responded just before midnight to a home on Meadowbrook Boulevard. Police say Porubsky was beating on a homeowner's door and asking for cigarettes. He then fled the area.

Police later located the man on a nearby street in Stow and took him to the Haven of Rest Ministries on East Market Street in Akron, which serves as a homeless assistance shelter. The officer then requested backup from Akron police because the man started to get aggressive while in the parking lot. Before Akron police could arrive, the Stow police officer reported that shots were fired, and both the man and officer were injured.

Stow police confirmed that the man who was shot by the officer died from his injuries while at an Akron area hospital. The officer was treated for his injuries and was later released from the hospital.

He has been placed on paid administrative leave.

