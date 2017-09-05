Stow police-involved shooting dispatch logs suggest suspect was 'out of it' prior to fatal shooting

Police dispatch logs suggest William Porubsky, a 30-year-old suspicious person who was shot and killed by a Stow officer, a had a "heavy smell of cigarettes” and “seemed out of it” when he jumped a resident's fence and knocked on a door, asking for cigarettes around 10:46 p.m. Sunday Sept. 3.

According to the documents, Porubsky also asked the resident to call his daughter.

Moments later, officials said a Stow police officer located Porubsky a couple blocks away from caller’s home and was transported to Haven of Rest – a homeless shelter. When the officer and Porubsky arrived, the male refused to exit the police vehicle, authorities said.

The Stow officer called Akron Police for assistance at 11:20 p.m.

A total of 6 minutes ticked by – radio silent – before “shots fired” was called over the radio at 11:26 p.m. Akron Police radio traffic suggests the individual was hit first with a Taser and then shot, according to a 9-1-1 call.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office has ruled the case a homicide. An autopsy report shows that Porubsky was shot multiple times in the torso.

The case is now in the hands of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, looking at what transpired during those silent 6 minutes.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.