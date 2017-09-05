Police: Pipe bomb found in back of car - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Police: Pipe bomb found in back of car

(Source: WOIO) (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Police are gathered at E. 91st Street and Kinsman for a possible pipe bomb.

The bomb was discovered in the back seat of a vehicle after a car crash.

The bomb squad has been called and are expected to deploy the device.

