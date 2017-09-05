Cleveland Lowe's stores to fill 100 jobs during hiring event

Looking for a new gig at a big box store that has a long history in Ohio?

On Wednesday, 11 Cleveland-area Lowe's stores will participate in a hiring event to fill 100 jobs.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to Lowe's spokeswoman Ashley Glasser.

Open positions include delivery drivers, sales specialists and customer service associates.

Open interviews and on-the-spot offers will take place at the events.

The Lowe’s stores participating in the event include:

Fremont – 1952 North State, Rt. 53, Fremont, 43420

Brooklyn – 7327 North Cliff Ave., Brooklyn, 44144

Bedford Heights – 24500 Miles Road, Bedford Heights, 44146

Macedonia – 8224 Golden Link Blvd., Northfield, 44067

*Ashtabula* – 2416 Dillon Drive, Ashtabula, 44004

Streetsboro – 1210 State Route 303, Streetsboro, 44241

*Mentor* – 9600 Mentor Ave., Mentor, 44060

Willoughby – 36300 Euclid Ave., Willoughby, 44094

Strongsville – 9149 Pearl Road, Strongsville, 44136

Rocky River – 20639 Center Ridge Road, Rocky River, 44116

Avon – 1445 Center Road, Avon, 44011

*The Ashtabula and Mentor stores will hold their hiring events at the Lowe’s Willoughby location.

Job seekers can apply during the event or online at Lowes.com/careers.

Lowe’s opened its first Ohio store in 1962 and currently operates more than 80 stores in Ohio.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.