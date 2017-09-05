Local DACA reaction: Trump 'stoking anti-immigrant sentiment'

President Barack Obama wanted congress to address immigration.

They didn't, so he did, by issuing an executive order.

Now, President Donald Trump has dumped the dilemma back in congress' lap.

A tweet by Trump: "Congress, get ready to do your job-DACA," is sending shock waves through immigrant communities around the country, including right here in Greater Cleveland.

Juan Molina Crespo, the executive director of the Hispanic Alliance in Cleveland, says it's important to remember these are real people being affected by this reversal of Obama's executive order.

"This is an act clearly to get the anti-immigrant sentiment that we know exists in this country to fall back in lock step with the president's agenda," he said.

Crespo says 80 percent of the 800,000 young people brought to the US by their parents have graduated high school, are home owners, have jobs and pay taxes.

His best advise right now is: "Don't panic. A six-month extension, which is what we're hearing from the White House right now is an eternity when it comes to immigration policy."

Even in the face of rising fear Crespo has hope in democracy.

"I think cooler heads will prevail in congress and we'll come out of this a better nation as long as President Trump understands the contribution, not just of these young people, but of immigrants in general."

Mayor Frank Jackson released a statement encouraging Clevelanders who may fear the loss of citizenship to become familiar with their rights – such as knowing what to do if an immigration officer comes to your door, what to do in the event of a raid, and knowing the rights of students in schools.

