Northeast Ohio American Red Cross volunteers on fast track to deploy in wake of disasters

No one knows if Hurricane Irma will make landfall, but preparations are underway.

The Red Cross in Northeast Ohio is preparing for all types of disasters by training new volunteers.

They're calling it "Zero to Hero."

Dozens right here in Northeast Ohio are training to be Red Cross volunteers. In just two days, they'll learn the basics and get ready for deployment, which lasts at least 2 weeks or more.

"When Houston happened, I said, I got to go. I just got to go and help," said volunteer Essie Williams.

"We are trying to fast-track training for shelter workers, people who learn how to feed large numbers of people at a time, we also have health care professionals, nurses, counselors and psychologists to provide health assistance and disaster mental health for the people of Texas who have lost so much in this disaster," said Jim McIntyre, Communications and Marketing Manager, American Red Cross, Northeast Ohio Region.

McIntyre says there are more than 3,700 Red Cross volunteers on the ground in Texas and at least 30 of them are from Northeast Ohio.

Four volunteers are already in Florida, waiting for Irma.

"I'm retried, this is an opportunity to go and maybe do some good, help some other people. I know that because of the magnitude of Harvey and Irma possibly coming, they're in need of a lot of people," said volunteer Marty Burkett.

"I've watched some of the other disasters, like Katrina, 9/11 obviously and um, you know instead of watching, I'm gonna get up and do something about it," said volunteer Lorri Durastante.

So in just days these volunteers could go from "Zero to Hero" and help those most in need.

"It's unbelievable the outpouring of people who want to go to Texas right now. We want them to have a good experience and we want them to have the skills they need in order to help the people," said McIntyre.

They are still looking for more volunteers.

There's no cost to the volunteer but there is an application process. You can click here to find out how to get involved.

