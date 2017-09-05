Senators Sherrod Brown, Rob Portman weigh in on Trump's controversial DACA repeal

President Donald Trump on Tuesday began dismantling the government program protecting hundreds of thousands of young immigrants who were brought into the country illegally as children.

New applications will be halted for President Barack Obama's Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which has provided nearly 800,000 young immigrants a reprieve from deportation and the ability to work legally in the U.S. in the form of two-year, renewable work permits.

Here are the reactions so far among state and county leaders.

U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-OH):

"Those in the DACA program are here through no fault of their own, and for many this is the only country they know. I agree that Congress should act rather than continue the Obama administration's unconstitutional executive action. I support bipartisan efforts to find a permanent solution that will allow those in the DACA program to stay here and continue to contribute to our society. I believe we can and should respect the rule of law while also dealing with this issue in a humane and compassionate way, and that's the approach I believe the administration and members of both parties in Congress should take as we look at legislative solutions on this issue."

Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish struck a harsher tone against the decision, saying:

"President Trump's decision to end DACA, or the "Dreamer's Act," will be tragic for almost one million young people across the country, including 4,000 in Ohio. Without an extension, these children will suddenly become illegal and unwanted in our country, one that has been built on the strength, dedication and hard work of immigrants from all over the world. I urge Congress to put aside its differences and to pass DACA. It is the American thing to do."

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH), who supported the bipartisan comprehensive immigration reform bill that passed the Senate in 2013 to increase border security and create a path to citizenship for those willing to work for it – like those under the DACA program -- had this to say:

"President Trump promised to go after violent criminals, not innocent children," said Brown. "We should not be targeting young people who are working, going to school, paying taxes and contributing to this country - the country they grew up in and the only home they've ever known."

