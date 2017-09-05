Euclid Avenue small business owners fume over road closing, lack of communication

Euclid Avenue will be closed in both directions from East 6th Street through East Roadway, where Public Square begins, for about a week starting September 11. After that initial closure, traffic westbound will go down to one lane for 18 months and portions of sidewalk will be closed. Several small businesses on Euclid are concerned what the impact of the private construction project will have on their bottom lines.

“It's one business and it doesn't make a difference who the business is ,it’s one business and it's jeopardizing the livelihood of a lot of other businesses, and we have skin in the game,” said Dominic Finelli, owner of The Chocolate Bar on Euclid.

He’s owned the restaurant for eight years, and said the impact of potentially closing a sidewalk that leads to his restaurant, and rerouting traffic for 18 months will make it difficult to keep his business open.

The traffic changes on Euclid are due to a construction project that would build nearly 200 apartments on top of an existing parking garage at 515 Euclid Ave.

“The potential of 300 patrons is very good for the city of Cleveland, however, 18 months is a long time and right now I just want my current base to be able to come here,” said Finelli.

Fellow Euclid Avenue small business owner, Susan Hale, the owner of RocketFizz, told Cleveland 19 the inconvenience would be different if it were for a public project, like a sewer line or something like the Republican National Convention.

“Because now they've accommodated one business owner but yet you have all these other small businesses here who are getting no accommodation,” said Hale.



It’s not just the inconvenience created by the project that other local business owners are objecting to, it’s the timeline of when they say they were – or weren’t – notified.

Hale and Finelli both said they learned about the closure and rerouting from the construction company hired to do the work, not from the city.

“I've heard nothing from the city, so I have no idea, it would be nice if they would come talk to people and let them know things,” said Hale.

They both told Cleveland 19 they also only learned of the project within the past few weeks.

“It's very, very disturbing being a business owner knowing that this project has probably been in the works for two years,” said Finelli.

After repeated emails and phone calls about the project, and why information wasn’t publicly available about the imminent closure, the City of Cleveland released information about the project late Tuesday afternoon.

It said, in part:

“Local traffic will have access to Euclid Avenue from East 3rd Street north traveling east bound on Euclid to East 4th Street to access the residential parking garage on East 4th Street. Access will be allowed for traffic exiting the residential garage on East 4th Street to Euclid west bound to East Roadway at Public Square.

Traffic will not be allowed access onto Euclid from Public Square and no traffic will be allowed access west bound beyond East 6th Street on Euclid Avenue during this temporary closure. All traffic traveling west bound on Euclid Avenue from East 9th Street will be detoured onto East 6th Street.

Pedestrians on the north side of Euclid Avenue must cross at East 6th Street to the south side of Euclid Avenue, and may cross back to the north side of Euclid Avenue at East 4th Street.

RTA will publish a schedule to divert bus traffic around Euclid from East 9th to Public Square during the temporary closure as well.

After September 17:

Euclid Avenue will reopen to two-way traffic beginning September 18. East bound traffic will observe the normal traffic flow. One lane will remain open for all traffic traveling west bound on Euclid Avenue between East 6th street and East 4th street.”

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.