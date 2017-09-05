Truck full of Texas Labradors just rolled into Cleveland, and need saving

Lake Erie Labrador Retriever Rescue has collaborated with a rescue group from Houston to save nine Labs.

Good news is, the pups just rolled into town.

These dogs were not rescued from Hurricane Harvey -- they were already in a shelter; however, the Southeast Texas Labrador Retriever Rescue needs the space to make way for new dogs that were displaced by the storm.

And, before the Texas group drives back home, volunteers will fill their truck with donations that include collars, leashes, slip leads, vet wrap, towels, dog bedding and dog food

They also collecting toothbrushes, hygiene products and blankets for people.

