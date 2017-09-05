Robbers charge into Akron Rite Aid and leap over counter to steal pills

Akron Police are investigating a brazen theft that took place this past Saturday at a Rite Aid drug store on Waterloo Road.

According to police, two men walked to the back of the drug store, jumped over the counter and demanded bottles of Oxycodone and Codeine. The men grabbed pill bottles, fled the store and hopped into a getaway car -- possibly a gold Chevy Impala.

The first thief was described as a dark-complexioned black man, 18 to 25 years old, weighing 150 to 160 lbs., with an accent. He was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, black and gray pajama pants and black athletic shoes with white soles.

The second thief is a white or Asian man, 20 to 25 years old, 5'6" to 5'7", weighing 160 lbs., and was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and light gray sweat pants.

The men were possibly involved in an attempted robbery at the Rite Aid on Kenmore Boulevard several minutes prior to the Waterloo Road robbery.

As the two suspects entered the Kenmore location, a clerk directed the men to take off their hoodies. As the suspects started to walk to the pharmacy area of the store, one of the clerks called the police, prompting the men to flee.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.