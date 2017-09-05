Behind the scenes of Metro Life Flight as crews celebrate 35 years

A flight communications specialist answers a call for help at MetroHealth. (Source: WOIO)

It's been 35 years since Metro Life Flight first took off to save lives here in Northeast Ohio.

Crews are there when every second counts in a medical emergency.

You've probably seen their choppers overhead, flying patients to safety in medical emergencies.

Metro Life Flight has transported more than 88,000 people in the last 35 years.

Including Chuck Gile, the owner of Motor Cars Honda & Toyota in Cleveland Heights.

“All I can remember is getting on to the helicopter but I don't remember much of the rest of it,” he said.

Six years ago, Gile had an accident.

He fell eight feet off of his deck, and was life flighted to MetroHealth.

“I had concussion, skull fracture, broken ribs and clavicle,” Gile said.

Doctors gave him a one percent chance of living. He says that flight saved his life.

“You're talking about brain injuries and trauma situations like that, seconds and minutes make a big difference,” Gile said.

Before a flight even takes off, the process to save a life starts inside of the Metro Life Flight operations center.

“Each day we have a different crew. Three bases, three tail numbers, helicopters, and the flight crew for the day,” said Bryan Bly, the lead pilot.

He says they are above the industry standard for safety.

“We fly two pilots, a doctor and a flight nurse,” Bly said.

Once the communications specialists get a flight request, they have just minutes to check the weather, get a dispatch number and get a chopper in the air.

“With the quick response, point to point, flying at 155 miles per hour, they're very fast to get the patient from A to B,” Bly said.

Metro Life Flight was the first to take off in Northeast Ohio, and this week, its crews are celebrating.

“35 years, it's a significant milestone,” Bly said. “We want to continue for another 35 or beyond.”

Metro Life Flight has three choppers and two ground units, 20 pilots, 20 nurses and 10 doctors.

They also have several medics, mechanics and communications specialists.

They say teamwork is what saves lives.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.