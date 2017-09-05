Pittsburgh airport becomes first in U.S. to allow non-fliers past security

Northeast Ohioans join the discussion on whether to let non-fliers into airport gates. (Source: WOIO)

Tuesday the Pittsburgh International Airport became the first airport in the country to allow anyone access inside security checkpoints.

"I remember the old days when you'd be able to go up to the gate with someone and say goodbye," said Ellen Sheldon.

Those old traditions are now new again in Pittsburgh thanks to the myPITpass. It's free for anyone, but there are steps to follow:

Check in on the ticketing level

Show a valid photo ID (Driver’s License or Passport)

Have name vetted and obtain stamped myPITpass

Go through security checkpoint observing the same rules as passengers boarding flights

"All the airports should have a special area for the loved ones, or someone, to be able to come pick them up and be able to sit down with them," said Bob Romine.

TSA said PIT reached out to them to get the clearance. Right now, there aren't plans for other airports to follow suit, but fliers at the Akron-Canton Airport said they want to see the change happen everywhere.

"I think that they should do it as long as security is there, I think they should," said Sheldon.

People taking advantage of myPITpass in Pittsburgh still have to go through security. It is staffed by TSA, but it's in a different spot in the airport, so wait times for people who are flying shouldn't be impacted.

Statement from TSA:

The airport asked the TSA to support the launch of its myPITpass program. This program is specific to PIT only. Participants will receive the same level of security screening, including being vetted against the TSA's Secure Flight program, as travelers.

The pass also lets people go inside to shop or grab a bite to eat at one of the airport's unique restaurants.

"There's a place in Cleveland called the Pub that has a special beer that they import from Scotland that I enjoy when I go there, but you can't just walk in and get it. That's the only place you can get it," said Tom O'Neill.

From dining, to shopping and spending extra time with family, fliers said they feel it's a win-win for everyone.

"I think it'd be great. People could at least possibly go watch their loved ones take off and come back home," said Jim Butler.

The Pittsburgh passes are issued weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. They're good for one full day the day they're issued.

Airport workers said they issued more than 150 myPITpasses Tuesday.

The Akron-Canton Airport said they'd look into this feature further if customers show interest. Cleveland 19 News also reached out to the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, but didn't get an answer back Tuesday.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.