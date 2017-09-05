Parma shooting puts one man in the hospital; gunman arrested

A 42-year-old man was rushed to MetroHealth hospital Tuesday night after he was shot along State and Brookpark Roads.

According to Parma Police, two men were arguing when one shot the other in the leg near the busy intersection.

The victim's condition is unknown.

The shooter was arrested.

It appears that the suspect and the victim knew each other.

