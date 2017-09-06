Cleveland 19's Lydia Esparra reaches out to family members threatened by Hurricane Irma

We know Puerto Rico won't get a direct hit from Hurricane Irma. But the people who live on the Spanish-speaking island are not taking any chances.

My cousin Daisy grew up in Youngstown, moved to Puerto Rico but now lives in Texas with her husband. They are taking care of her mother-in-law now in Manati, Puerto Rico and preparing for the worst.

“It's at a category 5 and the whole island is going to get hit with it,” she said.

Manati is on the northern end of the island. The exact spot where thunderstorms of Irma's eye wall will brush the island. Daisy says this is a coastal community,

“You know the lights are going to go, the water is going to go, you don't know when they are going to repair it.”

They have boarded up the in-law's home, and the skies are already dark.

They tried to get a generator to run the air conditioner but those are sold out.

Daisy tells me the shelves have been cleared from grocery stores.

Daisy is nearly two hours away from her family and I asked my cousin if she was worried that they weren’t going to be together.

She replied, “No, I'm not worried Mom and John have a cement home. They have a generator and they are not in the flood zone. She’s also not worried about her father who is in a nursing home, “They have all the necessary equipment to keep going if they lose power and he is safe.”

But Daisy knows it’s going to be rough, adding: “Even though we are part of the United States everyone's focus is on Texas. So everything is going to Texas."

Daisy had gone through Hurricane Hugo back in 1989. That was a category 4. The family went without power for nearly a month.

