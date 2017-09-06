Cleveland police investigate fatal shooting at fast food restaurant

Cleveland police say a person was fatally shot early Wednesday morning on Cleveland's west side.

The shooting took place at the Taco Bell restaurant on West 117th Street and Franklin Boulevard, according to Cleveland police.

Paramedics gave the victim CPR at the restaurant, but the victim was eventually pronounced dead.

Authorities have not identified the victim and there are no reports of arrests related to the homicide.

This story will be updated.

