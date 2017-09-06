Ohio's chief justice urges lawyers to offer hurricane victims free legal aid

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The chief justice of the Ohio Supreme Court is urging lawyers in the state to offer free legal assistance to victims of Hurricane Harvey.

The request by Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor follows an emergency order from the Texas Supreme Court that allows out-of-state attorneys to temporarily practice in Texas to provide legal support to victims.

Lone Star Legal Aid has cited the need for help with FEMA appeals, securing temporary housing, getting money for home repairs and dealing with insurance claims.

The National Disaster Legal Aid Resource Center is also serving as a resource during Harvey recovery efforts.

