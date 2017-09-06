Greater Cleveland Food Bank hosting food drive for Hurricane Harvey victims

The Cleveland Food Bank is hosting a food drive for the victims of Hurricane Harvey (Source: WOIO)

The Greater Cleveland Food Bank is holding a food and supply drive all day on Wednesday to help with relief efforts after Hurricane Harvey devastated the Texas and Louisiana Gulf coasts.

The food drive will be held at 15500 South Waterloo Road in Cleveland. The drive kicked off at 6 a.m. and will end at 8 p.m.

People are asked to donate:

Canned and ready-to-eat items with pull tops, such as vegetables and fruit.

Protein in pouches or pull-top cans, such as tuna, beef stew, chili, and canned chicken.

Peanut butter.

Snacks like granola bars or breakfast bars.

Paper goods.

Diapers.

Cleaning supplies, including mops, mop buckets, brooms, bleach wipes, bleach, garbage bags, and bug spray.

Essential personal hygiene items.

"As individuals and organizations across Northeast Ohio and the United States feel compelled to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey, the Greater Cleveland Food Bank is proud to be able to play a role in the relief effort," said Kristin Warzocha, President and CEO of the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.

Some predictions estimate that Hurricane Harvey caused $40 billion worth of damage, mostly in the southeastern portion of Texas.

The floods and severe weather affected numerous food banks across the Houston area. Those items need to be replenished. Countless people and organizations across the country have come together to help the victims, including one Parma barbershop owner:

