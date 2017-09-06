Tracking Hurricane Irma

Hurricane Irma roared into the Caribbean early Wednesday as a Category 5 storm. Irma is over the islands of Antigua and Barbuda on a path toward Puerto Rico and possibly Florida by the weekend.
The National Hurricane Center said Irma was maintaining Category 5 strength with sustained winds near 185 mph.
Mobile users watch live radar: Watch track of Hurricane Irma
