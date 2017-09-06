Westlake teacher promises run from Pentagon to ground zero 16 years after 9/11 attacks

The 9/11 Promise Run raises money for those still impacted by the terrorist attacks (Source: WOIO)

A Westlake teacher is training to run from the Pentagon to ground zero to mark the 16th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. She’s raising money for those still impacted by the tragic events of that day.

"I think sometimes you forget, you kind of move on and don't think about people still affected. People on that day lost mothers, fathers, husbands," says Casey Persia.

The 9/11 Promise Run started last year. It's a relay race that starts at the Pentagon on Sept. 9 and ends at the World Trade Center Memorial on Sept. 11. There are 27 people running that have been split up into three vans. The team will run a combined 245 miles in three days.

"We're running eight to ten miles a day, each of us, trying to keep a 10 minute pace," explains Casey.

Fire stations put them up at night, as well as provide meals along the way.

"It's really nice to just integrate them and make them part of it as well because that's who we're doing it for. Doing it for the first responders and people there making a difference on Sept. 11."

Operation Homefront and Hope for Warriors are the two charities that will benefit from the fundraising efforts.

Race organizers have a 9/11 Promise Run Facebook page as well.

