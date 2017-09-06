Cedar Point pays tribute to grandparents, military, first responders with free admission

Cedar Point is thanking first responders, members of the military and grandparents with free admission this Sunday, Sept. 10.

The tribute is to celebrate the last day of summer operation, before the park kicks off Halloweekend's,

All rides and attractions will be open, including Millennium Force, Valravn, Planet Snoopy, the Cedar Point & Lake Erie Railroad.

In addition, military members and first responders can also buy six additional friends and family tickets for $20.

Sept. 10 is National Grandparents Day, and all grandparents can receive one free admission when accompanied with a paid ticket or Season Passholder.

