Alliance school bus driver on administrative leave after viral video captures erratic driving

An Alliance City Schools bus driver is on administrative leave after a fellow motorist caught the driver swerving and potentially speeding through Stark County on Tuesday.

The videos, captured by cell phone and posted to Justin Bair's Facebook page, show the bus driving erratically.

Alliance City Schools posted this statement on the website Tuesday evening:

"At the Alliance City Schools, we make student safety our top priority, and we hold our staff and bus drivers to the highest professional and safety standards. Earlier today, it was brought to our attention that one of our bus drivers may have been speeding and texting while operating a district bus. NO students were on the bus at the time. As soon as the district was notified, the driver was placed on administrative leave and an investigation began immediately. The bus driver in question will be dealt with according to the Alliance City Schools Employee Code of Conduct. As the safety of our students is our top priority, we will not tolerate this kind of behavior from any district staff member. We will again communicate and reinforce our expectations and safety policies to our transportation staff."

That bus driver is Joseph Dee Leone.

We looked into his traffic history and found:

A speeding, no seat belt and DWI violation from 2003 and an illegal parking violation from 2006.

We also looked at Leone's personnel file Wednesday at the Administration Office and didn't see any of those traffic violations listed.

Leone has been a Cafeteria Aide and Bus Driver since September 2016 and he had one review in February where his supervisor wrote:

"If he continues to develop the way he has over the remainder of his probation that he will be an even bigger asset to Alliance City schools. Continue to make safety a priority and keep up the good work."

But some Alliance parents who have kids riding the school bus say, they're concerned.

"Just thankfully that none of the kids were on the bus when he was doing it and hopefully they can get it situated and find out what the cause and why he was doing it," said Marisa Mozden.

The incident is still under investigation.

